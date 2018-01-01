General Tipping Guide

When and Where and How Much

The following chart covers tipping guidelines for three of the most common times tipping is expected: at restaurants, during travel, and at salons. For more information, read about the finer points of tipping and holiday tipping.









Restaurants:

Wait service (sit down): 15-20%, pre-tax

Wait service (buffet): 10%, pre-tax

Host or Maitre d’: No obligation for greeting you and showing you to your table.

$10-$20 for going above and beyond to find you a table on a busy night or on occasion, if you are a regular patron

Take Out: No obligation; 10% for extra service (curb delivery) or a large, complicated order

Home Delivery: 10-15% of the bill, $2-5 for pizza delivery depending on the size of the order and difficulty of delivery

Bartender: $1-2 per drink or 15-20% of the tab

Tipping jars: No obligation; tip occasionally if your server or barista provides a little something extra or if you are a regular customer.

Restroom Attendant: $0.50-$3, depending on the level of service

Valet: $2-$5. Tip when the car is returned to you.









Travel:

Skycap: $2 first bag, $1 per additional bag

Doorman: A smile and a “thanks” when he opens the door, plus $1-$4 for carrying luggage; $1-$2 for hailing cab (add an extra $1 if it’s raining);

$1-$4 beyond the call of duty.

Bellhop: $2 first bag; $1 per additional bag; $2-3 for each additional service, such as room delivery.

Housekeeper: $2-$5 per day, left daily with a note marked “Housekeeping – Thank you”

Concierge: No obligation for answering questions. $5-10 for tickets or restaurant reservations; $15 for hard-to-get tickets or reservations (or 10-20% of the ticket price)

Taxi Driver: 15-20% of the fare, but minimally $1; $2 for the first bag carried, $1 per additional bag.









Salon/Spa:

Hair Salon: 15-20%, ask to be split among those who served you

Manicurist: 15-20%

Facial, waxing, massage: 15-20%